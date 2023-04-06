Southwest CEO's compensation soars despite December debacle

A winter storm just before Christmas caused chaos across the airline industry, but Southwest took longer to recover than any of its rivals, as a crew-scheduling system was unable to keep up. The airline wound up canceling 16,700 flights in late December. The airline said the breakdown cost it about $800 million in lost revenue in the fourth quarter and up to $350 million more early this year.

The Southwest board said in the proxy that it made no adjustment to incentives for executives because of the December cancellations, which it said reduced customer-satisfaction scores and the airline's bottom line. Still, the board pointed out, the company posted record revenue of $23.8 billion and remained the only U.S. airline with investment-grade credit ratings from the three leading ratings agencies.