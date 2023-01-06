Southwest, after strong 2022 rebound, expects losses in Q4

It also said that it expects higher operating expenses related to travel expense reimbursements to customers, the estimated value of frequent-flyer points that were offered to customers that are expected to be redeemed, and premium pay and additional compensation for employees.

Just last month, Southwest announced the return of a dividend for shareholders, which it suspended after the pandemic devastated the airline industry. U.S. airlines were barred from paying dividends or buying back their own stock until October as a condition of taking $54 billion in federal pandemic aid.

Southwest's flights are now running on a roughly normal schedule, and the airline is working on repairing its damaged reputation.

Shares dipped slightly before the opening bell Friday.