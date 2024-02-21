1 arrested after setting off 'mortar-type firework' near Southern California shopping center

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — One person was arrested Tuesday after they allegedly set off a “mortar-type firework” near a Southern California shopping center, police said.

Reports of an explosion at The Village at Tustin Legacy prompted authorities to evacuate several businesses, including Chipotle, said Eric Davidson, a spokesperson for Regency Centers, which owns and operates The Village. There were no injuries and there was no damage to the shopping mall.