South Sudan suspends dredging of Naam river, Sudd wetlands

On Friday environmental experts and academics at the University of Juba called on the government to carry out an environmental and social impact assessment before dredging the Nile tributaries. Tag Elkhazin, an expert on the Nile, equated South Sudanese support for the dredging project to treason.

"Stop dredging, its not in your interest, it is in the interest of a foreign country,” said Professor Elkhazin during a virtual presentation on the Jonglei Canal and water resources in South Sudan. Elkhazin said that other countries along the Nile, such as Egypt, would benefit from dredging projects which would divert more water upstream.

Elkhazin added that flooding is seasonal and should not be a reason to drain the Sudd tributaries, which would have an everlasting environmental impact. Academics and local water engineers also accused the government of allowing the dredging to go on without consulting with the general public.

President Kiir has set up a 40-member Public Consultation and Awareness Committee on the Sudd region and the White Nile river to discuss the best options for flood and water management. He said a decision on the projects, supported by citizens on both sides of the debate, will be made once the committee publishes its findings.

