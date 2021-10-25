South Korea's leader vows final push for talks with North

But Moon acknowledged his push for peace through dialogue remains “incomplete.”

Moon's single five-year term ends next May, and he's barred by law from seeking reelection. The presidential candidate of Moon's ruling liberal party has unveiled a similar North Korea policy as Moon's. Surveys indicate a neck-and-neck race with a potential conservative candidate, who will likely take a harder line on the North.

The North Korean weapons systems tested recently are mostly short- and medium-range weapons that place South Korea and Japan within their striking ranges. Last Tuesday, North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine in its most significant weapons test since President Joe Biden took office in January.

Some experts say North Korea may test a longer-range missile that could pose a direct threat to the American homeland to increase its pressure on Washington in coming weeks.

In part of his efforts to ease tensions and promote peace, Moon has recently been pushing for a symbolic declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War as a way to promote peace. When Moon meets Pope Francis at the Vatican this week, they’ll discuss a possible North Korea trip by Francis as he has expressed hopes for that several times, according to Moon's office.

Caption South Korea's President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech at the National Assembly in Seoul Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Moon said Monday he’ll keep striving to promote peace with North Korea through dialogue until the end of his term next May, after Pyongyang raised animosities with a resumption of provocative weapons tests. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jung Yeon-je Credit: Jung Yeon-je

