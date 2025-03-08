South Korea's impeached President Yoon released from prison

TV footage has shown South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol coming out of prison
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets to his supporters after he came out of a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets to his supporters after he came out of a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 13 minutes ago
X

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol was released from prison on Saturday, a day after a Seoul court canceled his arrest to allow him to stand trial for rebellion without being physically detained.

TV footage showed Yoon waving his hand and bowing deeply to his supporters who were shouting his name and waving South Korean and U.S. national flags.

Yoon was arrested and indicted by prosecutors in January over his Dec. 3 martial law decree that plunged the country into huge political turmoil. The opposition-controlled National Assembly separately voted to impeach him, leading to his suspension from office.

The Constitutional Court has been deliberating whether to formally dismiss or reinstate Yoon. If the court upholds his impeachment, a national election will be held to find his successor within two months.

The Seoul Central District Court said Friday it accepted Yoon’s request to be released from prison, citing the need to address questions over the legality of the investigations on the president. Yoon’s lawyers have accused the investigative agency that detained him before his formal arrest of lacking legal authority to probe rebellion charges.

The Seoul court also said the legal period of his formal arrest expired before he was indicted.

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets to his supporters after he came out of a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waves to his supporters as he comes out of a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Hong Hyo-shik/Newsis via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol waves to his supporters after he came out of a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Kim Do-hun/Yonhap via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol greets to his supporters after he came out of a detention center in Uiwang, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Hong Hyo-shik/Newsis via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose his impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stage a rally to oppose his impeachment in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Shooting at Toronto pub wounds 12 people
2
Rare cyclone weakens to a tropical low weather system as it approaches...
3
Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 30-20-20 triple-double in Nuggets'...
4
Francis rests in hospital as Holy Year marches on without him, this...
5
From staff cuts to aid reductions, UN humanitarian agencies scramble in...