South Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 4 crewmembers rescued and 7 missing

TOKYO (AP) — A South Korean tanker capsized off a southwestern Japanese island early Wednesday, and Japan’s coast guard said it rescued four of the crew and was searching for seven who were missing.
The coast guard said it received a distress call from the Keoyoung Sun chemical tanker, saying that it was tilting and was taking refuge near Japan's Mutsure Island.
The conditions of the rescued crewmembers were immediately not known.
NHK television reported said the crew included a Chinese, two South Koreans and eight Indonesians.
No other details, including how the ship was capsized were immediately known.
In Other News
1
England is limiting gender transitions for youths. US legislators are...
2
Anticipation and anger on Texas border after Supreme Court lets strict...
3
Election misinformation is a problem in any language. But some gets...
4
Melvin Council Jr. scores 21, Wagner begins March Madness with 71-68...
5
Biden casts the election as prom night for the voters who 'brung me to...