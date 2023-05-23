South Korean supplier plans $40 million auto parts plant in Georgia near new Hyundai complex

Like a number of South Korean suppliers, Hanon Systems already supplies a Hyundai assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama, and a Kia plant in West Point, Georgia. Based in Daejon, South Korea, Hanon Systems makes heating and air conditioning systems at a plant in Shorter, Alabama, that opened in 2003 and has expanded at least three times.

The company plans to begin production in May 2024 at a plant in a business park on the southern outskirts of Statesboro.

A majority of Hanon Systems is owned by a South Korean private equity firm, while the rest is publicly traded. The company has plants worldwide and was created by combining Halla Climate Control, and related businesses from Visteon Corp., Cooper Standard Automotive and Magna International.

Hanon Systems could qualify for $3.2 million in state income tax credits, at $4,000 per job over five years, as long as workers make at least $31,300 a year. The state will also pay to train workers. The company could qualify for other incentives, including property tax breaks from Bulloch County.