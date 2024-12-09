South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon over martial law

On Monday, Yonhap news agency cited police as saying that they are considering banning Yoon from leaving the country as they investigate charges of rebellion. Other South Korean media carried similar reports.

Repeated calls to the National Police Agency weren’t immediately answered.

The main opposition Democratic Party called Yoon’s martial law imposition “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or a coup.” It has filed complaints with police against at least nine people, including Yoon and the former defense minister, over the alleged rebellion.

While the president mostly has immunity from prosecution while in office, that does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday detained former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who allegedly recommended Yoon declare martial law.

Credit: AP Credit: AP