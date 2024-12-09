South Korean police considering overseas travel ban on President Yoon over martial law

Yonhap news agency says police are considering placing an overseas travel ban on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
Participants attend a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The signs read "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Participants attend a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The signs read "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Updated 4 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Police are considering placing an overseas travel ban on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as they investigate possible rebellion charges over his brief imposition of martial law last week, reports said Monday.

Yoon's martial law decree last Tuesday, which brought armed special forces troops into Seoul streets, is plunging South Korea into huge political turmoil. On Sunday, he avoided an opposition-led bid to impeach him in parliament on Sunday, with most ruling party lawmakers boycotting a floor vote to prevent the two-thirds majority needed to suspend his presidential powers.

On Monday, Yonhap news agency cited police as saying that they are considering banning Yoon from leaving the country as they investigate charges of rebellion. Other South Korean media carried similar reports.

Repeated calls to the National Police Agency weren’t immediately answered.

The main opposition Democratic Party called Yoon’s martial law imposition “unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or a coup.” It has filed complaints with police against at least nine people, including Yoon and the former defense minister, over the alleged rebellion.

While the president mostly has immunity from prosecution while in office, that does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason.

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday detained former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who allegedly recommended Yoon declare martial law.

Participants shout slogans during a rally demanding South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The signs read "Impeach Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A participant wearing a mask of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a rally demanding his impeachment outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.The signs read "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

