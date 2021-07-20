South Korean gov't apologizes over virus-stricken destroyer

After arriving at a military airport near Seoul, the 301 sailors were moved to hospitals or quarantine facilities depending on their condition. Media photos showed masked sailors waving their hands through the windows as their buses left the airport. Health officials said all of the sailors would be tested again in South Korea.

The cause of infections on the 4,400-ton-class destroyer hasn’t been announced. But military authorities earlier suspected the outbreak might have begun when the destroyer docked at a harbor in the region to load goods in late June.

South Korea has been engaging in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009.

The military planes dispatched to bring back the sailors carried other navy personnel who are to sail the Munmu the Great back to South Korea in a journey expected to take one month. Another South Korean destroyer was on its way to the area to replace the Munmu the Great, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The outbreak on the destroyer comes as South Korea is battling its worst surge in the pandemic at home.

On Tuesday, South Korea reported 1,278 new virus cases. It was the 14th day in a row that it has reported more than 1,000 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, South Korea has reported 180,481 infections and 2,059 deaths.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, South Korean navy destroyer, the Munmu The Great, prepares to dock at the Manila South Harbor for a three-day port call off Manila, Philippines. South Korea said Sunday, July 18, 2021, it'll send military transport aircraft to bring back hundreds of sailors aboard the destroyer on an anti-piracy mission after nearly 70 of them tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Credit: Bullit Marquez Credit: Bullit Marquez