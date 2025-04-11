South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Syria, a longtime friend of rival North Korea

Al-Shaibani welcomed the prospect of South Korean contributions to Syria’s reconstruction and expressed hope for Seoul’s support in easing international sanctions on Damascus, the South Korean ministry said.

South Korea now has diplomatic relations with all 191 U.N. member states except for its war-divided rival, North Korea. Relations between the Koreas are now at their worst in years as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to flaunt his nuclear weapons and missile program and provide arms and troops to Russia to fuel its warfighting in Ukraine.

North Korean state media didn’t immediately comment on South Korea establishing ties with Syria.

South Korea also established diplomatic relations with Cuba last year, which the Seoul government then claimed would deal a "political and psychological blow" to the North, whose diplomatic footing is largely dependent on a limited number of Cold War allies.