South Dakota attractions get boost from `Nomadland'

Hustead said the family was approached in 2018 for the movie.

“It was amazing,” he said.

Reptile Gardens curator Terry Phillip said he spent an entire day filming with the crew. He believes the film will boost tourism for the whole state.

“You can’t go wrong with that in any way, shape or form,” he said.

The state Tourism Department also anticipates a large number of visitors.

“Overall, what you’ll find is we certainly noticed that film drives a great amount of inspiration for consumers,” said Katlyn Svendsen, global media and public relations director for the department.