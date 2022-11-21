South China city locks down district in 'zero-COVID' fight

Last week, China announced that it was relaxing some of its '"zero-COVID" policies, such as suspending flights from airlines that had brought a certain number of passengers who tested positive. It also cut down the time required in centralized quarantine for international arrivals from seven to five days.

The relaxation of some measures is an attempt to make the policies more “scientific and precise,” Lei Haichao, the deputy director of the National Health Commission, said last week.

Larger cities are still holding on to some of the tested measures, though in a more fragmented manner than shutting down an entire city, which they had previously done.

Shijiazhuang, a city in northern Hebei province, is testing all residents in six districts. In Beijing's Haidian district, home to the city's tech hub and top universities, schools shut down in-person classes in an announcement Sunday night.

Guangdong province, home to Guangzhou, reported the largest number of new cases Monday with 9,085 out of a total of 27,095 cases nationwide.

___

Associated Press news assistant Caroline Chen in Guangzhou, China, contributed to this report.

Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan