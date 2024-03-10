South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso shoves LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, is ejected with 5 other players

In all, four South Carolina players were ejected and the Gamecocks had six remaining.

LSU was left with only its starting five players after two reserves were disqualified.

A man identified on the ESPN telecast as Johnson's brother jumped over the scorer's table onto the court and briefly made contact with Cardoso before being escorted away by police officers.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was screaming towards the LSU bench.

The Gamecocks led 73-66 with 2:08 to play when the dustup took place, and the game was delayed for about 15 minutes while officials reviewed video of the incident.

Cardoso is South Carolina's leading scorer and rebounder. She hit the game-winning 3-pointer, her first as a college player, with 1.1 seconds to play on Saturday in South Carolina's 74-73 semifinals win over Tennessee.

Cardoso had eight points, six rebounds and three blocks in 22 minutes against LSU.

