South Carolina unanimous No. 1 in AP women's hoops poll

Baylor remained sixth after a tough three-point loss to Maryland. The Bears were followed by Stanford, Iowa, Arizona and Louisville to round out the top 10.

Maryland, Indiana. N.C. State and Stanford are all playing in a round-robin tournament in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving.

RISING BULLS

South Florida moved up four spots to No. 18 after a close loss to UConn and a win over Oregon in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Bulls will stay in the Bahamas to play a game against Stanford on Friday.

WELCOME BACK

Florida Gulf Coast entered the poll for the second consecutive year, coming in at No. 25. The Eagles were ranked 24th the final two weeks last season. Georgia Tech fell out after losing to Auburn.

ALL HAIL ROCKY TOP

Tennessee jumped up five places to No. 11 after impressive wins over South Florida and Texas. It's the Vols' best ranking since Dec. 31, 2018, when they were 10th.

Caption In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, the South Carolina bench, including Laeticia Amihere (15) and Bree Hall (23) reacts during an NCAA college basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Caption In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, UConn's Paige Bueckers (5) and teammates including Olivia Nelson-Ododa (20), far left, and Evina Westbrook (22), right, react during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Credit: Tim Aylen Credit: Tim Aylen

Caption Maryland guard Ashley Owusu (15) shoots against Baylor guard Jordan Lewis (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Members of the Maryland women's basketball team pause on the court before an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gestures during an NCAA college basketball game against UConn at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 2 UConn 73-57. The official at right is unidentified. (Donald Knowles/Bahamas Visual Services via AP) Credit: Donald Knowles Credit: Donald Knowles