South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso exits briefly with injury, then returns in Final Four game

Cardoso went back to the training room to be evaluated. She returned at the start of the second half, having replaced a white sleeve on her right leg with a black one.

Cardoso dominated the Wolfpack early, scoring the Gamecocks' first 12 points of the second quarter. Overall, she had 16 points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes for the unbeaten Gamecocks, who are trying to win their second national title in three years.

