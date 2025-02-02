South Carolina retires jersey number of three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson

It was a fitting honor for Wilson, the 6-foot-5 prep wonder who became a three-time Southeastern Conference player of the year for Staley’s Gamecocks.

The pinnacle came in 2017 when Wilson helped South Carolina to its first national title.

Wilson became South Carolina’s career leader in scoring (2,389 points) and blocks (363).

She also became South Carolina’s first No. 1 WNBA draft pick, chosen by the Las Vegas Aces. She has won three league MVPs, including this past season, and a pair of WNBA championships with Las Vegas.

Wilson also was part of the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in Paris this past summer.

Her journey started just a short drive from South Carolina’s campus.

“Home is where your legacy began,” Staley said in a video shown to the crowd before her jersey ceremony.

“A’ja, we love you!” a fan yelled as Wilson took the mic.

“Thank you,” she said, laughing.

Wilson thanked her teammates, coaches and fans.

“It’s a privilege to be a Gamecock, to be a part of this community,” she said.

Wilson choked up when thanking her parents. “I hope I make you proud,” she said.

A banner with South Carolina, No. 22 and her name is located next to the NCAA championship banner Wilson helped win eight years ago.

She was swarmed by the current Gamecocks players, who wore warm-up shirts with Wilson’s number on them, as she left the court.

“Thank you all for believing in me and for making this moment possible,” Wilson said.

___

