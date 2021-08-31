South Carolina names former grad assistant its starting QB

Noland was listed first on South Carolina's depth chart released Tuesday. St. Francis (PA) transfer Jason Brown will serve as Noland's backup with expected starter Luke Doty out with a mid-foot sprain.

Noland, who formerly played at Iowa State and North Dakota State, accepted a spot on coach Shane Beamer's staff in the offseason and was helping prepare Gamecock quarterbacks for the season. But he gave up his coaching spot two weeks ago to put on the pads.