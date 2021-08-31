springfield-news-sun logo
X

South Carolina names former grad assistant its starting QB

FILE - South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala., in this Monday, July 19, 2021, file photo. First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer believes is new team is closer to the dominance it showed a decade ago than the way it performed the past couple of seasons. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Caption
FILE - South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days in Hoover, Ala., in this Monday, July 19, 2021, file photo. First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer believes is new team is closer to the dominance it showed a decade ago than the way it performed the past couple of seasons. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Credit: Butch Dill

Credit: Butch Dill

Nation & World
By PETE IACOBELLI, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
South Carolina has named former grad assistant and North Dakota State passer Zeb Noland as its starting quarterback for the Gamecocks' opener against Eastern Illinois this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One-time South Carolina graduate assistant Zeb Noland will be the Gamecocks' starting quarterback when they open the season against Eastern Illinois this week.

Noland was listed first on South Carolina's depth chart released Tuesday. St. Francis (PA) transfer Jason Brown will serve as Noland's backup with expected starter Luke Doty out with a mid-foot sprain.

Noland, who formerly played at Iowa State and North Dakota State, accepted a spot on coach Shane Beamer's staff in the offseason and was helping prepare Gamecock quarterbacks for the season. But he gave up his coaching spot two weeks ago to put on the pads.

Noland began his career at Iowa State where he threw for 1,233 yards in two seasons. He transferred to North Dakota State and trained alongside San Francisco 49ers top draft choice Trey Lance.

Doty's injury was not expected to be long term, according to Beamer.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

In Other News
1
Mike Richards is out as producer of 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel'
2
AP Exclusive: Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium by 2027
3
Ida collapses Mississippi road; kills 2, injures at least 10
4
The Latest: AP sources: Gov. Wolf to require masks in school
5
Small Louisiana communities bear brunt of Hurricane Ida
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top