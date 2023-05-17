Correction: Abortion story

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a story published May 17, 2023, about abortion legislation across the South, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Virginia law allows unrestricted access to abortion. The state allows greater access than many Southern states but has restrictions on abortion.
