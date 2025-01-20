South Carolina gains a first-place vote as UCLA, Gamecocks, Notre Dame top women's AP Top 25

UCLA received 27 first-place ballots this week while No. 3 Notre Dame got the other two. USC remained No. 4.

After LSU were UConn, Texas and Maryland — the Longhorns routed the Terrapins 89-51 later Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic — and TCU and Kansas State moved up to ninth and 10th, respectively, after losses by Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Wildcats announced Monday afternoon that Ayoka Lee will be sidelined indefinitely after an X-ray and MRI revealed a fractured bone in her foot. She was injured in Sunday's win over Arizona State.

Odds and ends

Tennessee lost at Vanderbilt for the first time since 2014. ... Penn State topped Ohio State for its first win over a ranked team since February 2021. ... Michigan re-entered the poll at No. 24.

Conference breakdown

The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten each have seven teams ranked this week, with the ACC right behind with six. With Utah and Oklahoma State dropping out, the Big 12 is down to four teams and the Big East one.

Ranked Bears

Baylor entered the poll for the first time since the third week of the season. The Bears have won five straight, including a victory over then-No. 23 Utah last week. Nicki Collen's squad has a difficult week coming up. The Bears lost to No. 1 UCLA 72-57 later Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic. The Bears next visit No. 9 TCU on Sunday.

Games of the week

No. 5 LSU at No. 2 South Carolina, Thursday. The undefeated Tigers will try to knock off the Gamecocks in a matchup of two of the best teams in the SEC.

No. 8 Maryland at No. 12 Ohio State, Thursday. The Buckeyes will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the Terrapins. Maryland also hosts No. 1 UCLA on Sunday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP