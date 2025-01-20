Breaking: Kings Island 2025 opening date announced

South Carolina gains a first-place vote as UCLA, Gamecocks, Notre Dame top women's AP Top 25

No. 2 South Carolina has picked up a first-place ballot in the women's AP Top 25 college basketball poll after cruising through the first three games of a five-game stretch against ranked teams
South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) drives to the basket against Oklahoma forward Skylar Vann during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) drives to the basket against Oklahoma forward Skylar Vann during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By DOUG FEINBERG – Associated Press
Updated Jan 21, 2025
South Carolina has so far cruised through the difficult part of its conference schedule and remained No. 2 in The Associated Press women's basketball Top 25 on Monday, picking up a first-place vote to gain a bit of ground on top-ranked UCLA.

The Gamecocks are in the midst of a five-game stretch against ranked opponents. So far they've beaten Texas by 17, Alabama by 18 and Oklahoma by 41 on Sunday. They face No. 5 LSU on Thursday and No. 17 Tennessee on Jan. 27.

UCLA received 27 first-place ballots this week while No. 3 Notre Dame got the other two. USC remained No. 4.

After LSU were UConn, Texas and Maryland — the Longhorns routed the Terrapins 89-51 later Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic — and TCU and Kansas State moved up to ninth and 10th, respectively, after losses by Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Wildcats announced Monday afternoon that Ayoka Lee will be sidelined indefinitely after an X-ray and MRI revealed a fractured bone in her foot. She was injured in Sunday's win over Arizona State.

Odds and ends

Tennessee lost at Vanderbilt for the first time since 2014. ... Penn State topped Ohio State for its first win over a ranked team since February 2021. ... Michigan re-entered the poll at No. 24.

Conference breakdown

The Southeastern Conference and Big Ten each have seven teams ranked this week, with the ACC right behind with six. With Utah and Oklahoma State dropping out, the Big 12 is down to four teams and the Big East one.

Ranked Bears

Baylor entered the poll for the first time since the third week of the season. The Bears have won five straight, including a victory over then-No. 23 Utah last week. Nicki Collen's squad has a difficult week coming up. The Bears lost to No. 1 UCLA 72-57 later Monday in the Coretta Scott King Classic. The Bears next visit No. 9 TCU on Sunday.

Games of the week

No. 5 LSU at No. 2 South Carolina, Thursday. The undefeated Tigers will try to knock off the Gamecocks in a matchup of two of the best teams in the SEC.

No. 8 Maryland at No. 12 Ohio State, Thursday. The Buckeyes will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they host the Terrapins. Maryland also hosts No. 1 UCLA on Sunday.

___

South Carolina forward Joyce Edwards, left, forward Maryam Dauda (30) and guard Bree Hall (23) celebrate with guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) after Fulwiley hit a three-pointer against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Credit: AP

UCLA guard Londynn Jones (1) drives past Penn State guard Jill Jekot for a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Credit: AP

Penn State head coach Carolyn Kieger smiles on the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea)

Credit: AP

