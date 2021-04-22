South Carolina driver killed by exploding air bag inflator

Most of the deaths have been in the U.S., but they also have occurred in Australia and Malaysia.

Honda said it has shared all the information it has with NHTSA and will continue to cooperate in the latest investigation.

The company said the Accord in the South Carolina crash was recalled in April of 2011. Starting in June of 2011, the company made more than 100 attempts to reach owners of the car including mailed notices, phone calls, emails and even in-person visits, the statement said.

“Our records indicate that the recall repair was never completed,” the statement said.

The company said the driver who was killed was not the registered owner of the Accord, and Honda does not know if the driver knew about the unrepaired recall.

The car has changed ownership several times, most recently in October of 2020, Honda spokesman Chris Martin said. The company sent the current owner a recall notice on Nov. 17, 2020, Martin said.

Honda says it has adequate supplies of replacement inflators, and it is urging people to get recall repairs done, especially of older models.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

The recalls drove Japan’s Takata into bankruptcy and brought criminal charges against the company. Eventually it was purchased by a Chinese-owned auto parts supplier.