South Carolina abortion law challenge backed by 20 states

Planned Parenthood attorneys sued immediately after McMaster signed the bill, and the entire law has been blocked from going into effect pending the outcome of a challenge to Mississippi's new abortion law before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the high court allowed a Texas law prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity to remain in force. The move — the nation's biggest curb to abortion rights since the court announced in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — has been closely watched by a dozen states like South Carolina, which have enacted bans early in pregnancy that remain blocked by the courts.

Opponents have argued many women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks, especially if they are not trying to conceive. And, they argue, with such an early deadline, the law gives women little time to consider whether to have an abortion.

Laws like South Carolina’s, Herring wrote, “would create vast ‘abortion deserts’” and “harm healthcare overall by creating serious spillover effects that make it more difficult to obtain proper care for other needs, such as miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies.”

The states — “many of whom support and subsidize a range of reproductive healthcare services — stand ready and willing to provide such services to those in need,” he added.

All but three of the attorneys general on Wednesday's filing also come from states with Democratic governors. In addition to the District of Columbia, the states that signed onto the brief are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

In July, 20 mostly Republican-led states went on record in support of South Carolina's law, arguing in an amicus brief that a federal judge was wrong to pause the entire measure instead of just the provision being challenged. That ruling, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall argued, "treads on South Carolina's sovereign ability to decide for itself the purposes of its legislation" and "aggrandizes the judicial power by treating the court's injunction of the challenged provision as erasing it entirely so the whole Act collapses."

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.