South Africa's Ramaphosa denies money-laundering allegations

The allegations have badly damaged his reputation as a leader intent on cleaning up both South Africa's corruption-tainted government and his own ruling African National Congress party.

Ramaphosa said he would cooperate with any investigations into the incident. No criminal charges have been brought against him, but a police unit for serious and high-profile crimes is investigating.

The panel of independent legal experts appointed by Parliament will also decide if he has a case to answer for an alleged breach of his oath of office.

"I will cooperate to the fullest of my ability,” Ramaphosa told lawmakers.

The timing is terrible for the 69-year-old Ramaphosa, who is seeking reelection as leader of the ANC party at a conference in December. If he loses there, he would likely be forced out as president of the country.

Both Ramaphosa's predecessors, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, lost the confidence of the ANC and, as a result, resigned the presidency.