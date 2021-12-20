South Africa's president back to work after COVID isolation

In the last 24 hours, South Africa has reported 15,465 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths. South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 16.9 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 5 to 33.8 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 19.

Although South Africa's new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surged since mid-November, the numbers of those hospitalized and those who have died have not followed the same upward trajectory.

As the country approaches the holiday season, during which many industries close and there is widespread travel to visit families, the vaccination drive appears to have stalled.

South Africa has administered over 27 million vaccine doses so that more than 38% of its adult population has been vaccinated, according to official statistics. The country has an estimated 19 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the pace of vaccinations has dropped drastically from an average of about 120,000 per day in November to less than 20,000 per day last week. Just over 5,000 jabs were given in the last 24 hours. South Africa's target of vaccinating 70% of its population by the end of the year appears unattainable.

A child wears a face mask to protect against coronavirus as he poses next to a giant Christmas tree decoration at a Johannesburg Mall, in Johannesburg, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Children hold on to Christmas decorations, at a Johannesburg Mall, in Johannesburg, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)