South Africa's many illegal guns a factor in bar shootings

According to police, the gunmen in the Soweto shooting used high-caliber rifles including AK-47s, leaving 137 empty cartridges found on the scene. This has raised concerns about how criminals are able to access such high-powered weapons.

The illegal guns circulating in South Africa contributes to the country's high crime rate, according to activists. An average of 23 people are shot and killed in South Africa daily, according to the country’s annual crime statistics.

Many of the weapons used by criminals have been stolen from police and private security firms, according to Gun Free South Africa. More than 12,900 people were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in 2020/2021, according to official statistics.

More than 3,400 police firearms had been reported stolen or unaccounted for in the last five years, according to the country’s official opposition, the Democratic Alliance. In January this year, the country’s parliamentary committee on policing heard that 158 guns went missing at the Norwood police station in Johannesburg.

“The most effective way to reduce gun deaths is to reduce gun availability. Right now we have guns flooding into the legal market, and then they move into the illegal market," said Gun Free South Africa director Adele Kirsten.

“We know that the majority of these move from the hands of the private security industry and from fraud and corruption in the police,” said Kirsten.

Soweto residents have decried the abundance of illegally held guns in the area, with some telling The Associated Press that they often hear gunshots at night.

Addressing the Soweto community on Monday, Cele said police would search houses to find the illegal guns that were used to terrorize the community.

“We have heard that illegal guns are everywhere in this community, we will be deploying the police here,” said Cele.

In a separate development, police arrested the owner of Enyobeni Tavern in East London where 21 teenagers were found dead last month. The owner was arrested on Saturday and two of his employees were arrested on Tuesday and will face charges for violating liquor trading laws and selling alcohol to children, according to the police.

Combined Shape Caption Police order a tuck shop to close business for the day while on patrol in Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in search of illegal firearms following the weekend shooting in a bar which claimed the lives of 16 people. South African police are searching for illegally-held guns in patrols of Johannesburg's Soweto township, following a spate of bar shootings that have rocked the nation. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed) Credit: Shiraaz Mohamed

Combined Shape Caption Police question a man while on patrol in Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in search of illegal firearms following the weekend shooting in a bar which claimed the lives of 16 people. South African police are searching for illegally-held guns in patrols of Johannesburg's Soweto township, following a spate of bar shootings that have rocked the nation (AP Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed) Credit: Shiraaz Mohamed

Combined Shape Caption Police patrol an area in Soweto, South Africa, Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in search of illegal firearms following the weekend shooting in a bar which claimed the lives of 16 people. South African police are searching for illegally-held guns in patrols of Johannesburg's Soweto township, following a spate of bar shootings that have rocked the nation. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited