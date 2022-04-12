South Africa's Durban area hit by heavy floods, 45 dead

“There are still cases of collapsed buildings where operations are still continuing,” he said.

“Most of our power stations have been flooded and our teams are working hard to restore power to the affected areas," Mxolisi Kaunda, mayor of the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, told a press briefing Tuesday.

“Our teams are on the ground to try and return the situation to normalcy," he said. "We continue to assess the damages, we cannot be sure of the extent of the damages at the moment.”

___

This story was corrected to show that the mayor of eThekwini's name is spelled Mxolisi.

Caption Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have claimed dozens of lives, according to local officials. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Prolonged rains and flooding in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province have claimed dozens of lives, according to local officials. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited