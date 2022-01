South African president launches vaccine manufacturing plant

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare already assembles the J&J COVID-19 vaccine in a factory in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth. The Aspen facility blends the imported components of the vaccine and puts it in vials and packages the doses, a process known as fill-and-finish. That facility has a capacity of 220 million vaccines per year and is selling them in South Africa and to other African countries.

Another vaccine production plant in South Africa is operated by the Biovac Institute in Cape Town in a partnership with Pfizer-BioNTech to produce 100 million of its vaccine doses annually.

Ramaphosa said Africa has secured 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines through the African Union's vaccine acquisition task team, but the continent needs more.

“These doses represent only around half of what the continent needs to vaccinate 900 million people in order to achieve the 70% target set by the World Health Organization,” said Ramaphosa.

In addition to producing vaccines for COVID-19, the new facility will focus on developing products to fight HIV, different types of cancer and other diseases that may not be a huge problem in other parts of the world but are major health problems in Africa.

The new facility will help address public health challenges confronting the continent, according to John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who spoke on a video call.

“This pandemic caught the continent off guard in terms of access to health security commodities, which are diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics," he said. “The continent has embraced a new public health order, that speaks to the need for us to manufacture vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.”

Caption South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and founder of NantWorks Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, right, cut the ribbon during the launch of NantSA, the future vaccine manufacturing campus in Brackengate, Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Gianluigi Guercia/Pool Photo via AP)

Caption South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and founder of NantWorks Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong share a word on the occasion of the launch of NantSA, the future vaccine manufacturing campus in Brackengate, Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (Gianluigi Guercia /Pool Photo via AP)