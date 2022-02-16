South African court rejects effort to delay corruption trial

Zuma’s lawyers sought to appeal an earlier ruling that rejected his effort to have the prosecutor taken off his corruption case. That application was dismissed Wednesday by Pietermaritzburg High Court Judge Piet Koen, on the grounds that Zuma’s attempt to remove the prosecutor “lacks reasonable prospects of success.”

Zuma, South Africa's president from 2009 to 2018 before he was ousted by his African National Congress party amid wide-ranging allegations of corruption, had argued that lead prosecutor Billy Downer is biased against him. His lawyers accused Downer of leaking confidential information about his case to the media and being a witness in a separate case against him by the opposition party, the Democratic Alliance.