South Africa unrest continues after ex-leader's imprisonment

South Africa’s police say 72 people have been killed and 1,234 have been arrested in waves of rioting that have hit the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. Many of the deaths were caused by chaotic stampedes as thousands of people stole food, electric appliances, liquor and clothing from stores, police Maj. Gen. Mathapelo Peters said in a statement.

In eastern Johannesburg, some retail centers continued to be under attack Wednesday, while in Soweto township, south of the city, police and army units patrolled malls and streets. Community volunteer groups have begun cleaning up the broken glass and debris caused by the destructive mobs 24 hours earlier.