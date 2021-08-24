South Africa to extradite Mozambique's ex-finance minister

“As the facts stand now, the accused is not immune from prosecution and has been duly indicted by the Mozambican government," said Lamola's statement, issued Monday. “The accused will therefore be handed over to Mozambican authorities to stand trial.”

Chang’s legal team would not comment on when he would be sent back to his country and whether he would immediately join 19 co-accused in the trial that started on Monday in Maputo, the capital. Those standing trial include Armando Ndambi Guebuza, the son of former Mozambican President Armando Guebuza, and former senior government officials.

Others included in the U.S indictment include two executives of a shipbuilding company and three former London-based investment bankers who were allegedly involved in getting loans from international banks and investors.