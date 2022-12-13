South Africa parliament to vote on impeachment of Ramaphosa

The crucial vote comes after a damning parliamentary report alleged that Ramaphosa illegally hid at least $580,000 in cash in a sofa at his Phala Phala game ranch. It said he did not report the theft of the money to police in order to avoid questions over how he got the foreign currency and why he had not declared it to authorities.

The report has brought Ramaphosa's opponents — opposition parties and even rivals within his party, the ruling African National Congress — to call for him to step down.