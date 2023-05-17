South Africa minister denies extensive ANC corruption at power utility, concedes 'naughty' few

De Ruyter didn't name the politicians allegedly involved when he was questioned by lawmakers over the issue last month, and Gordhan said Wednesday he didn't know who de Ruyter was referring to. Gordhan said while widespread allegations of corruption at Eskom weren't unfounded, some of de Ruyter's claims were simply used to downplay his own shortcomings at his job.

Eskom is more than $20 billion in debt and has been forced to cut electricity to South Africa's businesses and its 60 million people, sometimes for up to 12 hours a day. It has become the focal point for criticism of the ANC, which has for years faced allegations of involvement in corruption, especially in state-run companies like Eskom.

The ANC is the party of the late Nelson Mandela and the only party to have governed South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994, although its popularity has steadily decreased and it faces national elections next year where its outright majority could be under threat.

While accepting that there were links to the ANC amid the graft at Eskom, Gordhan said there were also a number of private South African and multinational companies “that were stealing from Eskom, to put it in plain and simple terms.”

“Eskom is not just a feeding trough for the ANC, as the former CEO alleges," Gordhan said.

Gordhan's appearance in Parliament came a day after Eskom sought to allay fears of a total collapse of the country’s electricity supply as concerns grow over the rolling blackouts, which have become longer and more regular, further hurting South Africa's already struggling economy.

Eskom said in a statement Monday that it had measures in place to avoid a total national blackout amid fears that if South Africa's electricity grid does go down, it could take days or weeks for the supply to return, shutting down the stock exchange, banks and other critical institutions.

But energy analyst Chris Yelland said there was a “low probability” that the national grid might collapse completely.

“Eskom has detailed plans on how to prevent a national blackout, and how to recover from a national blackout," Yelland said. “Plans that are tested regularly. Even though they may be low probability events, one has to plan for it. It’s prudent.”

Various government estimates put the cost of the power blackouts to the country’s economy at around $52 million a day. The South African Reserve Bank has revised the economy's growth forecast for 2023 from 1.1% to 0.3% because of the power disruptions.

___

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa