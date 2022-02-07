Sources: Ex Honduran leader on US list of corrupt officials

Pressure has been building in Washington to go after Hernández as his successor, Xiomara Castro, seeks to improve relations with the U.S.

Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, this month called on the Biden administration to revoke Hernández's U.S. visa and list him as a "significant foreign narcotics trafficker" under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. His comments followed a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland by Rep. Norma Torres, a California Democrat who co-chairs the Central America caucus in Congress, calling for the U.S. Justice Department to indict Hernández.

“Hernández has been a central figure in undermining the rule of law in his own country and in protecting and assisting drug traffickers to move their materials through Honduras and to the United States,” Torres said at the time. “He has been repeatedly identified as a co-conspirator in other drug trafficking cases and has caused incredible pain to both the people of Honduras and the United States. I believe it is essential that the United States hold him accountable for his criminal behavior."

An email to Hernández's former presidential spokeswoman was not immediately answered.

However, Hernández has likened prosecutors' attention to a witch hunt fueled by the false testimony of confessed killers who were also key witnesses in his brother's trial. In a series of messages posted on social media this month, he touted his record for pursuing drug cartels and claims to have enjoyed the support of the Drug Enforcement Administration even after his brother's indictment.

