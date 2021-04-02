Source: Oklahoma agrees to bring in Loyola's Moser as coach

Loyola made another run this year, led by the nation’s stingiest defense. The Ramblers went 26-5 in their fourth straight year with 20 or more wins. They earned their first AP Top 25 ranking since March 1985 and won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the second time in four years.

Sister Jean, 101 and fully vaccinated, was on hand for the NCAA Tournament this year. She watched in Indianapolis as Loyola beat ACC Tournament champion Georgia Tech and dominated top-seeded Illinois in the second round before falling to Oregon State.

Moser takes over a program that is used to success — Kruger led the Sooners to a 195-128 record and reached seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments. Oklahoma reached the Final Four in 2016 with Buddy Hield leading the way. In Kruger's final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and finished the season with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser, right, reacts with guard Keith Clemons (5) after a Sweet 16 game against Oregon State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. Oregon State won 65-58. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser watches from the bench during the first half of a Sweet 16 game against Oregon State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson