AP source: New York finalizing deal for 2021 MVP Jones

Allen had played her entire seven-year career in New York. The 30-year-old Australian made her WNBA debut in 2015. She was the longest tenured player on the Liberty roster. Howard played two seasons in New York after the Liberty traded for her in 2021. She averaged 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds last season.

Dangerfield, who was the Rookie of the Year in 2020 for Minnesota, will be playing on her fifth different team. She averaged 5.4 points and 2.5 assists for New York last season, starting 27 of the 30 games she played in.

Thornton averaged 8.0 points and 5.9 rebounds for Dallas last season while starting 35 of the 36 games.

Harris has averaged 5.2 points for Dallas during her three-year career. She started 11 games since being drafted seventh in 2020.

