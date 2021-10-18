Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time

The 2021 awards show, which honors the year's best in soul, hip-hop and R&B, will be taped and debut on BET and BET Her on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific. BET has aired the show since 2009, taping in Las Vegas in recent years.

It is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the debut of “Soul Train,” the television show that beamed the best of Black music and popular dance into American homes each week.