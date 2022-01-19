Sotomayor, Gorsuch deny report they were at odds over masks

Gorsuch's decision not to wear a mask “has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices’ weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone,” Totenberg reported.

The court had no comment beyond the statement.

Sotomayor is an appointee of former President Barack Obama while Gorsuch was appointed by former President Donald Trump. Totenberg did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

Following NPR’s story, CNN also reported that “a source familiar with the situation” said Sotomayor didn’t “feel comfortable sitting on the bench near colleagues who are not masked.” Neither NPR’s story nor CNN's story said Sotomayor had directly asked Gorsuch to wear a mask. The justices' statement did not say what reporting it was referencing.

Since the justices returned to hearing in-person arguments in October, Sotomayor has worn a mask during arguments at the high court while her colleagues have not. They changed their practice this month during the surge of the coronavirus' omicron variant.

All the justices have been vaccinated against the coronavirus and received a booster shot. Attorneys who argue before the justices also have to have a negative coronavirus test or argue remotely by telephone, and journalists who attend in person are also asked to have a negative test.

So far, three attorneys have had to argue by phone this month because of positive tests. The public is not currently allowed to attend arguments.

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)