Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine

ANNOUNCED BY UKRAINIAN AUTHORITIES

— Russian troops entered the southern city of Enerhodar, a major energy hub on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine that is the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and that accounts for about one-quarter of the country's power generation. The mayor said Thursday that Ukrainian and Russian forces were battling for control of the city.

— New shelling was reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where emergency officials said at least 22 civilians were killed in a Russian bombardment of a residential area. They warned that the number of casualties could grow as rescuers search the debris.

— Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video statement early Thursday calling on Ukrainians to keep up their resistance. He also urged Russian soldiers to “go home.”

— Zelenskyy claimed in his address that 9,000 Russians have been killed since the invasion. It was impossible to verify the claim. Russia said Wednesday that nearly 500 of its troops had been killed since the Feb. 24 start of the invasion.

— The general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said Russian forces “did not achieve the main goal of capturing Mariupol,” a crucial city on the Azov Sea. Britain’s Defense Ministry said earlier this week that Mariupol was encircled. The city's mayor said the attacks there have been relentless.

ANNOUNCED BY RUSSIAN AUTHORITIES

— A second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began Thursday in neighboring Belarus, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin's demand for its "demilitarization" and declare itself neutral, formally renouncing its bid to join NATO.

— The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said Russia claims that its military has taken control of the area around Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant. Russia had already seized control of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.

— The Russian military said it has taken control of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed that forces had taken over the local government's headquarters. That made the city of 280,000 the first major city to fall since the invasion began.

ANNOUNCED BY OFFICIALS ELSEWHERE

— The U.N. human rights office said at least 227 civilians have been killed and 525 wounded in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, though it acknowledged that is a vast undercount. The U.N. refugee agency reported that 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict.

— A senior U.S. defense official said an immense column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles appeared to be stalled 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Kyiv and had made no real progress in the last few days. The convoy, which earlier in the week had seemed poised to launch an assault on the capital, has been plagued with fuel and food shortages, the official said.

— German news agency dpa reported that the country’s economy ministry approved sending 2,700 anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine. The weapons are Soviet-made, shoulder-fired Strela surface-to-air missiles left over from East German army supplies. Berlin had already authorized sending 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

— U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit six European countries. The first was Belgium on Thursday for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. After that he'll head to the Polish border with Ukraine to meet refugees, and then on to Moldova, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Caption A woman holds a small girl at a border crossing, up as refugees flee a Russian invasion, in Medyka, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A woman holds Ukrainian passports as she waits to register for a bus which will take refugees to Germany, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A man and two children, who are fleeing Ukraine, board a bus which will take refugees to Germany, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A woman uses her mobile phone after boarding a bus which will take refugees to Germany, at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Thursday, March 3, 2022. More than 1 million people have fled Ukraine following Russia's invasion in the swiftest refugee exodus in this century, the United Nations said Thursday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber

Caption A building burns after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky