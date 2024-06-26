Soprano Anna Netrebko announces separation from tenor Yusif Eyvazov

“After 10 happy years together, we have made the difficult but amicable decision to separate,” Netrebko and Eyvazov said in a statement issued Wednesday by her London-based manager. “We will remain wonderful friends, united in our love for Tiago, and look forward to our announced and future stage collaborations.”

Netrebko, 52, has a 15-year-old son, Tiago, from her relationship with bass-baritone Erwin Schrott, her partner from 2007-2013.

Netrebko was dropped by New York's Metropolitan Opera in 2022 because the company said she did not repudiate Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She has sued the Met and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation and breach of contract.