Sophia Smith named US Soccer Female Player of the Year

The 22-year-old Smith is the youngest player to win the award since Mia Hamm won it, also at 22, in 1994. Smith is also the youngest player to lead the United States in scoring since Hamm had 10 goals in 1993.

Smith, who plays for the Portland Thorns, was also named the National Women's Soccer League Most Valuable Player after scoring 14 goals in 18 regular-season matches. She scored for the Thorns in the league's title game.