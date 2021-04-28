Sony's profit zooms to record on video games, 'Demon Slayer'

Among the top-selling Sony musical artists in the latest fiscal year were Harry Styles, AC/DC, Luke Combs and Doja Cat.

But Sony projected a 44% decline in profit for the fiscal year through March 2022, at 660 billion yen ($6 billion), as factors that boosted profit for the fiscal year just ended, such as the megahit “Demon Slayer,” would be missing.

Sales for the fiscal year through March 2022 were expected to rise nearly 8% to 9.7 trillion yen ($89 billion), as movie theaters reopening with the pandemic subsiding in some regions would help its motion pictures business.

The company also expects increased revenue from licensing the TV show “Seinfeld.”

Sony said its bottom line was supported by its strong intellectual property content and lucrative acquisitions, part of its transition from mostly manufacturing electronics products like TVs and Walkman recorders to delivering a variety of entertainment. ___

A man stands near promotional pictures of Play Station 5 at an electronics retail chain store in Tokyo, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Sony’s January-March profit zoomed eight-fold to 107 billion yen ($982 million) as people stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Japanese electronics and entertainment company’s video games and other visual content. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara