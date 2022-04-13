Songs by Wu-Tang, Alicia Keys added to Recording Registry

Other songs now in the registry include Journey's “Don't Stop Believin,'" “Walking the Floor Over You” by Ernest Tubb, “Moon River” by Andy Williams and “Reach Out, I'll Be There,” by The Four Tops.

The Four Tops song was penned by the songwriting trio of Brian and Eddie Holland and Lamont Dozier and became a No. 1 song in 1966 known for its unorthodox arrangement and the urgent, operatic vocals of lead singer Levi Stubbs. The last surviving member of the band, Duke Fakir, said he was honored to have their song included in the registry.

“When we recorded ‘I’ll Be There,’ I have to admit (for the first time), we thought of the song as an experiment for the album," Fakir said in a statement. "We never believed it would even make it on the album, let alone be a hit for all time in ‘The Library of Congress.’ I wish Levi, Obie (Benson), and Lawrence (Payton) were here with me today so we could celebrate this incredible accolade together. And we owe an incredible debt of gratitude to Holland Dozier Holland, the tailors of great music, who wrote it.”

Other recordings include public radio station WNYC’s broadcasts from Sept. 11, 2001 and Marc Maron's interview with Robin Williams on his podcast “WTF with Marc Maron."