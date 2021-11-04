Son of ex-hostage in Mali says she wants to be forgotten

Petronin apparently crossed a land border back into Mali without a visa in March, about five months after she was freed and flown back to France. Malian authorities say they are now looking for her and want to question her, but aren't saying why.

Her son said his mother was deeply unhappy back in Europe and wants to live out her years in the country where she worked before her 2016 abduction. She also wanted to be reunited with her adopted daughter in Mali, he said.

“She spent 20 years there. Part of her life is there,” said the son, who was speaking from Switzerland. “She is an old lady in the autumn of her life and she just wants to be in the place where she feels most comfortable.”

He said that he will travel to Bamako next week to check on her security arrangements and meet French Embassy officials. He also hopes to meet with Malian authorities.

“I hope the Malians will offer her a little place in their community," he said. “She just wants everyone to forget about her."