Son, father appear in court for hearing in 1996 killing

Their arrests Tuesday followed significant developments in the case in recent years as new witnesses came forward, investigators monitored Paul Flores' cell phone and text messages and searches were conducted at separate homes where Flores, his father, mother and sister live.

A search last month at Ruben Flores' home 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of campus in the community of Arroyo Grande using ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs discovered evidence connected to Smart’s death, authorities said. They didn’t revealed what was found, but were seen digging in the backyard on Tuesday.

The body of Smart, 19, of Stockton, has never been found. Authorities said they believe they know where she was buried but have not yet found her remains or disclosed the location.

The Smart family issued a statement saying they will remain patient as the case proceeds.

“After nearly 25 years of waiting, today’s delay in the arraignment process was not unexpected or surprising,” they said. “Make no mistake, we have begun the final quest to bring justice for Kristin.”

Smart was last seen May 25, 1996, with Flores on the Cal Poly campus, where they were both freshmen. District Attorney Dan Dow said investigators think Flores killed Smart in his dorm room during the Memorial Day weekend when many students had left the campus.

Dow said at a news conference Wednesday that prosecutors would seek to prove Paul Flores tried to sexually assault Smart by showing prior sex acts he engaged in and crimes they believe he committed in more recent years in Southern California.

A lawyer for Paul Flores has declined to comment on the arrest or charges. Harold Mesick, a lawyer for Ruben Flores, told the Los Angeles Times his client is “absolutely innocent.”

FILE - This undated photo released by the FBI shows Kristin Smart, the California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo student who disappeared in 1996.

This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Paul Flores who was arrested Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for the murder of Kristin Smart.

This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows Ruben Flores, 80, who was arrested in connection to the murder of college student Kristin Smart at his Arroyo Grande home on Tuesday, April 12, 2021.

This photo provided by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office shows suspect Paul Flores who was taken into custody in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, for the murder of Kristin Smart.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson answers questions at a press conference in San Luis Obispo, Calif., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, on arrests connected to the disappearance of Kristin Smart.

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department returned to the house of Reuben Flores Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Arroyo Grande, Calif. The backyard was marked with crime scene tape as they search for missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart at the Arroyo Grande house.

FILE - In this March 16, 2021, file photo, an investigator uses ground penetrating radar to search the backyard of the home of Ruben Flores, in Arroyo Grande, Calif.

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department returned to the house of Reuben Flores Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Arroyo Grande, Calif.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong, center, speaks during a press conference Tuesday, April 13, 2021, San Luis Obispo, Calif. At left is a photo of Kristin Smart.