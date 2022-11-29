Some University of California striking workers reach deal

“These agreements also uphold our tradition of supporting these employees with compensation and benefits packages that are among the best in the country," Silas said in a statement.

The postdoctoral employees and academic researchers make up about 12,000 of the 48,000 union members who walked off the job and onto picket lines three weeks ago. About 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants, tutors and researchers are bargaining separately and remain on strike, calling for increased pay and benefits.

Union leaders have said the strike could be the largest work stoppage the prestigious public university system has ever faced.

The academic workers say with their current salaries they can't afford to live in cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, where housing costs are soaring.

Organizers from the United Auto Workers, which represents the employees involved, have said there is no end date for the strike.