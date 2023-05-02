'Some Like It Hot' leads Tony Award nominations with 13 nods

"Parade," a doomed musical love story set against the real backdrop of a murder and lynching in Georgia in pre-World War I, earned six nods, starring newly nominated Ben Platt, hoping to win a second Tony after his triumph in 2017 with "Dear Evan Hansen," and rising star and first-time nominee Micaela Diamond.

Wendell Pierce, who has won a Tony for producing “Clybourne Park,” earned his first nomination as an actor on Broadway for a blistering revival of “Death of a Salesman” and Jessica Chastain, an Oscar-winner for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” got her first Tony nomination for a stripped down version of “A Doll’s House.”

Pierce will face-off against both stars of Suzan-Lori Parks’ “Topdog/Underdog” — Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins — as well as former “Will & Grace” star Sean Hayes from “Good Night, Oscar,” and Stephen McKinley Henderson, who earned his second nomination, having goten one in 2019 for “Fences.”

Jodie Comer, the three-time Emmy nominated star of “Killing Eve” earned a nomination in her Broadway debut — although her play, “Prima Facie,” did get a best new play nod — and Audra McDonald, who has won six Tony Awards can extend her reign if she beats Comer as best leading actress in a play for “Ohio State Murders.” The last slot in the category went to Jessica Hecht, staring in the play “Summer, 1976.”

Two shows that closed quickly nevertheless picked up nominations — "KPOP," which put Korean pop music on Broadway for the first time, and "Ain't No Mo,'" in which the United States government emails every Black citizen with the offer of a free plane ticket to Africa and each scene explores how various personalities respond to the offer. "KPOP" got three — including best original score — and "Ain't No Mo'" nabbed six, including a best new play nomination.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's frothy and widely panned "Bad Cinderella" earned zero nods, as did "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical," a stage biography of the singer-songwriter who has had dozens of top-40 hits. But Samuel L. Jackson earned his first Tony nod for "August Wilson's The Piano Lesson."

Two well-received revivals from the late Stephen Sondheim — “Sweeney Todd” with Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, and a star-studded “Into the Woods,” were recognized. “Sweeney Todd” received eight nominations including for Groban and Ashford, and “Into the Woods” earned six, including for Brian d’Arcy James and Grammy Award-winning Sara Bareilles, her third Tony nomination.

"Almost Famous," the stage adaptation of Cameron Crowe's autobiographical coming-of-age story, earned just one nomination — for music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Crowe and Kitt. And choreographer Jennifer Weber had two reasons to smile Tuesday: She earned nominations for "& Juliet" and "KPOP," her first Broadway shows.

Ariana DeBose will host the June 11 awards celebration from New York City's United Palace theater live on CBS and on Paramount+. It is her second-straight stint as host.

