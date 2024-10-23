Some Liberal lawmakers ask Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not to run for a fourth term

“He has to start listening, listening to the people,” said Ken McDonald, a Liberal Member of Parliament from Newfoundland who said he signed the letter, which has not been made public.

McDonald, who is not running again, said some of his colleagues who plan on running are nervous because of poor polling numbers. Also stating publicly that they had signed the letter were Wayne Long of New Brunswick and Sean Casey of Prince Edward Island.

Trudeau, who previously has said he plans to run again, met with Liberal lawmakers for three hours on Wednesday.

“The Liberal party is strong and united,” a smiling Trudeau said to reporters after the meeting ended. Liberals later applauded loudly for Trudeau when he addressed the House of Commons. Trudeau thanked them.

His Cabinet ministers have supported him publicly.

“There is what would you call some palace drama going on right now. And that takes us away from the number one job, which is focusing on Canadians," said Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, a Liberal Party member.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller, also a Liberal and a close friend of Trudeau, said Tuesday that anonymous griping about the prime minister was “garbage," but he softened his language on Wednesday as he left the meeting early.

“This is something that I think has been simmering for some time and it's important for people to get it out,” Miller said. “What happened in there, although it will remain confidential, is really about Members of Parliament telling the prime minister the truth whether he likes to hear it or not.”

Charles Sousa, a member of Parliament for a suburban Toronto area, said Trudeau is reflecting.

“Trudeau made it very clear that he feels he’s the right choice but he appreciates all of what is being said," Sousa said. "I respect his decision, whatever that may be.”

Ontario Liberal lawmaker John McKay called the meeting a candid conversation and said it was up to Trudeau whether he would remain leader.

Trudeau's Liberals recently suffered upsets in special elections in two districts in Toronto and Montreal that the party has held for years, raising doubts about Trudeau’s leadership.

The federal election could come any time between this fall and October 2025. The Liberals must rely on the support of at least one major party in Parliament as they don't have the majority of seats.

The opposition leader of the Bloc Québécois has said his party will work with the Conservatives and the New Democratic Party, of NDP, to bring the Liberals down and force an election if the government doesn’t boost pensions for seniors.

Tall and trim, Trudeau channeled the star power of his father in 2015 when he reasserted the country’s liberal identity in 2015 after almost 10 years of Conservative rule. But the son of late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau is now in trouble. Canadians have been frustrated by the cost of living coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Liberals trail the opposition Conservatives 38% to 25% in the latest Nanos poll. The poll of 1,037 respondents has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

“The electoral prospects of the Liberals with Justin Trudeau at the helm look bleak,” said Daniel Béland, a politics professor at McGill University in Montreal.

Trudeau’s legacy includes opening the doors wide to immigration. He also legalized cannabis and brought in a carbon tax intended to fight climate change.

“He saved the Liberals back in 2015 but, over time, he’s become a huge liability for them," Béland said.