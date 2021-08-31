After Ida, energy facilities in Gulf inching back to life

Energy and chemical companies throughout the region have been surveying damage since Ida barreled onshore Sunday, bringing ferocious winds and heavy rain. The companies are focusing their efforts on both offshore platforms that are used to pump oil and natural gas from below the Gulf of Mexico and the refineries that turn the crude into finished products.

All told, nine Louisiana refineries, which collectively account for about 13% of the nation's refining capacity, were forced to close, at least temporarily, by the storm, the U.S. Energy Department said Tuesday. The department noted that refinery operators can't restart the plants until the power and other utilities they depend upon are restored. Some companies that said flooding was making it difficult to even reach some of their facilities.

Yet even with the disruptions at many refineries, analysts say they expect no major supply shortages. In part, that is because Gulf Coast inventories of gasoline and other petroleum products were above normal for this time of year, and oil stocks were in line with the five-year average.

On Tuesday, oil prices fell more than 1% before reversing some of that decline. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 71 cents, or about 1%, to settle at $68.50 in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Analysts at banking giant Citi estimated that Ida could shave about one-tenth of a percentage point from U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, “which would be hardly noticeable against a background of otherwise strong growth.” They warned, however, that the storm could further drive up demand for used cars, building materials and workers, adding to inflation.

The Citi analysts said Ida’s toll would be significant but less than the $161 billion cost of Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in 2005, and the $125 billion lost to Hurricane Harvey, which flooded Houston, including many of its refineries, in 2017. Ida’s winds were stronger, but it didn’t create as much flooding as those earlier storms.

The impact will be felt beyond the energy industry. Agribusiness behemoth Cargill said a huge grain terminal in Louisiana suffered significant damage. Cargill said safety concerns and power outages were slowing its ability to assess the damage at the terminal, which handles crops exported to China and other countries, and the company declined to predict when the facility will operate again.

Peter Meyer, an agricultural-goods analyst for S&P Global Platts, said there is a “logistical bottleneck in Louisiana” that has caused prices for corn and soybeans to slip – just weeks before harvest – while exporters try to figure out the damage.

Louisiana communities that were battered by Ida faced a growing danger as they began the immense task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: The possibility of weeks without power in the stifling late-summer heat.

Entergy, Louisiana's main utility company, said a crew of at least 20,000 would take several days to assess the damage in New Orleans and southeast Louisiana caused by the storm.

The Environmental Protection Agency granted emergency fuel waivers for Louisiana and Mississippi through Sept. 16. The move suspends requirements to sell low-volatility gasoline, which is required in the summer to limit the formation of ozone pollution.

Koenig reported from Dallas, Wiseman from Washington.

Caption Truck driver Dundell Parker, center, got his 18-wheeler rig stuck in mud Monday after Hurricane Ida while desperately trying to get more gas at a Chevron station next to the French Quarter in New Orleans, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. He said he spent the night in the cab of it for fear of leaving it till he could get it towed. He gives Victory Cosey, 43, some of his remaining food as she walks down the sidewalk looking for food two days. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Credit: CHRIS GRANGER Credit: CHRIS GRANGER

Caption In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, people wait in line for gas Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Ademir Sava fills his truck with gas after waiting in line for six hours Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Roshawn Moore fills up gas cans Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay