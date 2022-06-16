Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

In Wisconsin, a law banning abortion has been on the books since 1849, but Roe v. Wade overrode it. While Roe's fall would likely spark a legal tussle over whether it is valid, Planned Parenthood does not want to put its staff at risk of prosecution.

Velasquez said clinic staff wanted to provide abortions in Wisconsin up until the last minute it was legal, but also had to consider that scheduling appointments for dates when it could become illegal could create uncertainty and be “distressing” for patients.

Velasquez acknowledged that the Supreme Court could release its decision as soon as next week, even while Planned Parenthood has appointments on the books. She said if that happened, Planned Parenthood would help those patients book appointments for abortions in nearby states, such as Minnesota and Illinois. Patients could still get counseling, lab work and ultrasounds in Wisconsin in the meantime.

“We wouldn’t leave patients, like, ‘You’re on your own,’” Velasquez said.

“Even if we can’t provide the medications or we can’t do a procedure, we are absolutely able to help people find the care they need,” she added.

The strategy will inevitably put more pressure on providers in states in the region where abortion will still be legal, said Caitlyn Myers, an economic professor at Middlebury College who studies abortion access.

“As hundreds of thousands of women flood out of these states, it is going to enormously tax the resources of these providers,” she said. “I don’t think they are prepared for this huge influx.”

It comes as the number and rates of U.S. abortions is on the rise after a long decline. Abortions increased from 2017 to 2020, according to figures from the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights. It counted more than 930,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2020.

Clinics shuttering, like one did in Idaho recently, or halting scheduling show that a post-Roe reality has already arrived in many places. Myers said getting an appointment for an abortion may soon become "critical" across the country.

