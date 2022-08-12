Somaliland leader says 5 killed in opposition protests

In comments late Thursday, President Muse Bihi Abdi said the five were killed in the capital, Hargeisa, and the towns of Burao and Erigavo in Somaliland, the northern region that separated from Somalia three decades ago and seeks recognition as an independent country. He said almost 100 others were wounded, most of them members of security forces.

The president blamed opposition groups for the unrest and said unauthorized protests would not be tolerated. The Somaliland government had allowed the protests to occur in six regions but in limited areas, which the opposition parties opposed.